More than 350 people will receive training in generative artificial intelligence in Zaragoza in order to improve their employability and technological skills. It is knowledge that will be acquired through 12 courseswhich will take place between February and December of this year.

This formation is the main axis of the so-called ‘IA GEN Route‘, driven between the Zaragoza City Council, Microsoft and Factory F5, in order to provide this training through short courses focused on improving skills in the use of generative artificial intelligence that acts as a co-pilot and helps, in a responsible and safe manner.

Courses are taught in seven business dayseach of them during five hours a day. However, once this training has been completed, the possibility of advancing and participate in specialized training actions on Azure AI to obtain the AI ​​900 certificate from Microsoft. Specifically, there are four seven-hour courses, which are completed with specialized tutorials to resolve the doubts of participants interested in achieving this distinction.

The training will be taught by Factoría F5, following an innovative and disruptive pedagogy with which the focus will be on accelerating and ensuring the knowledge acquired at each step. In this way, a system of immersive learningwith teamwork from day one and with practical application continuous and through different challenges.

The courses are not only designed to train in Generative AI, but will also allow participants to promote their self-discipline, critical thinking, self-motivation or the development of creativity.

Training programs include an introduction, the discovery of the conversational system with Microsoft Copilot, an introduction to the cloud with the reference of Microsoft data centers, as well as the introduction to Microsoft Azure AI certifications. Knowledge about image, video and audio generation tools is also taught, with practical exercises carried out.

Furthermore, this training program has the advantage that it is adapted according to the work situation of the students. In this way, the courses for unemployed people They focus on improving employability, including content related to how to write a resume, differentiate yourself on Linkedin and preparing for an interview. All with AI tools to optimize these tasks. For their part, the entrepreneurs They will receive training to attract talent and clients, in addition to understanding a final project with the use of Microsoft Copilot and other generative AI tools.

More training places

The ‘IA GEN Route’ program is launched after the pilot experience that the Zaragoza City Council, Microsoft and Factoria 5 launched last year through training courses for which 1,000 applications were received in 24 hourshaving to quickly close the registration period as the places are already filled.

A test that the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, described as “ambitious” during the presentation of the new courses and that has led to, now, training places have practically doubled. “It shows that, in Zaragoza, there is interest in artificial intelligence,” he added.

This interest has led to expand collaboration with Microsoft to “reach more people and promote digital talent,” said Ana Liesa, head of Community Relations at Microsoft, who highlighted the company’s commitment and commitment to improving opportunities, strengthening digital skills and creating digital employment in Aragon.

These new courses will thus prepare the population for “Zaragoza as a benchmark Smart City in 2030” with the Digital Transformation Plan, Chueca explained, apart from contributing to educating citizens with the knowledge of tools that will help access the market. employment and to have the necessary skills to look for a job, reduce the digital divide and avoid the technological exclusion of vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, these training actions will also benefit the local business fabric by offering the possibility of updating the professional profiles of local entrepreneurs and self-employed workers.

“Our experience in cutting-edge technological training, such as Generative AI, reaffirms our commitment to bringing technology closer to all citizens,” said Noelia Torres, general director of Factoría F5.