The UAE digital government has identified five services provided to citizens abroad, including “travel guidance according to each destination,” the “My Presence” service, issuing a return document, and emergency notifications, in addition to the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service, noting that several channels have been allocated. To facilitate the communication of the citizens of the country with the UAE government in emergency cases during their travel and presence abroad, including communicating with one of the country’s embassies or consulates abroad, or communicating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE, in addition to the presence of a call center around the clock to respond to emergency reports related to the citizens of the country. Abroad, call the emergency line at (0097180024).

In detail, the digital government of the UAE explained that “travel guidelines according to each destination” is an interactive map created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Emirati traveler page on its official website, and its smart application “UAE MOFA” on the “Android” and “iOS” platforms, as the map provides Easily access the latest travel procedures in place with various countries of the world and all relevant requirements, as well as some information of interest to the Emirati traveler before traveling to his desired destination, such as visa exemption, details of the mission in the destination country, and the use of Emirati driving licenses abroad in accordance with the « Licensed.”

She pointed out that registration for the “My presence” service is done through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website, which urges the country’s citizens wishing to travel to register for the service through its website or the “UAE MOFA” smart application, as the service enables the Ministry and the country’s missions abroad to communicate with them in Emergency and crisis situations during their travel and presence abroad, with the aim of assisting them and coordinating their return to the UAE.

Services for the Emirati traveler include the “Issuing a Return Document” service through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website or the “UAE MOFA” smart application. Citizens of the country abroad can apply for the service in cases of loss of the regular passport, expiration of the regular passport, damage to the regular passport, and for newborns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also designated a hotline to respond to emergency reports by UAE citizens abroad if they are exposed to any emergency abroad. The service aims to provide support and assistance to UAE citizens around the clock, as citizens can file a report by calling (0097180024). Each report is dealt with through a response system designed to provide support, and under the supervision of the Citizens Affairs Department in accordance with the highest standards, in coordination with the state’s representative missions abroad, and the relevant ministry departments represented by the call center and operations center.

She pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, provides the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service, as soon as the Emirati traveler contacts the Ministry to report an injury or health ailment or the need for medical advice, and the Ministry’s team refers his case to the specialist doctor from the Dubai Health Authority to follow up on the case. Through direct visual communication between the citizen and the doctor.

