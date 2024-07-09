Microsoft has confirmed sweeping changes – including price increases – to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the run-up to October’s release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will include the removal of day one releases for its basic tier.

As reported by Windows Centralwhich Microsoft says has now confirmed the details, the first big Game Pass change comes with the imminent closure of the $10.99/month Xbox Game Pass for Console. While this will continue to be available to existing members until their subscription expires (notably, from 12th September, Microsoft will only allow users to stack Game Pass for Console for up to 13 months), new users looking for a basic tier package will need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Standard, which launches in September.

This costs $14.99/month and includes Xbox Live Gold plus access to Xbox’s back catalogue – but not, crucially, access to day one games. That means console players wanting to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via Game Pass when it launches on October 25 will need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

Ultimate will also remain the only Game Pass subscription tier offering access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, but there’s a price increase coming here too, with Ultimate set to rise from $16.99/month to $19.99/month. Things are a little different on PC insofar as PC Game Pass will continue to get day one games, but its price is also increasing – this time from $9.99/month to $11.99/month.

There’s one additional price increase to note: Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) will see its annual cost rise from $59.99 to $74.99, but its monthly price remains $9.99. Recurring billing prices for all Game Pass offerings have increased since September 12, according to Windows Central.

All this follows Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, and confirmation in May that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be a day one Game Pass release when it launches in October. Following reports that Microsoft was planning “changes” to Game Pass to take advantage of Black Ops 6’s arrival, the company told Eurogamer the game would be playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members” at launch. And that still appears to be true – although now with an additional cost, and not if you’re a new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscriber.