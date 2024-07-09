Kimi and Todoke has already announced the date of its worldwide premiere through Netflix and also presented a new trailer that refreshes us with the essence of the shojo that has won all hearts since the beginning of time. Sawako and Kazehaya are finally introduced as a couple and there will be much to discover just in a new stage of their lives, in which they are about to start university.

The third season of the series will premiere on August 1st. Kimi and Todoke via Netflix. Save the date, you can’t miss it!

The new Kimi ni Todoke trailer gives us a glimpse into what the three main couples in the series will face. Sawako and Kazehaya are getting closer and starting to get comfortable with each other’s interactions. Warm, together they will learn what it means to be a couple and they will not be able to handle all the happiness that this brings them.

For its part, Chizu will have to face the feelings she has for RyuAfter so much time, the girl will realize how much and what kind of esteem she has for the baseball player who is also her childhood friend.

For their part, Ayase and Ken will have a more complex path. Ayase has always given in to people who ask her out but has never managed to feel something reciprocal, now, Ken is madly in love with her and is looking for an opportunity minimum to enter his heart, however, the girl has feelings for someone else…

Source: Production IG

All the characters of Kimi and Todoke They will discover love in a wonderful way, The series is a balm of cute romance, just what we need in summer!

Where can I watch Kimi ni Todoke?

The first two seasons of Kimi and Todoke are available on the Netflix platformso if you want to binge-watch the episodes before the next one is released, just click here here.

On the other hand, remember that The live-action series adaptation is also available on the Netflix platformcan you see her here.

