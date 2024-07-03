Two tiles in Assen

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend was quite a troubled one for theApriliaespecially for what happened to its riders. Excluding Maverick Viñales, who got on the podium in the Sprint race, in the same race there were the falls of Lorenzo Savadori and Aleix Espargaroboth declared unfit for Sunday’s main race. While the wild card was unable to take part in the GP due to multiple fractures sustained in the accident, the Spaniard (already in doubt for the same Sprint after another fall in the Practice) had undergone further medical checks before the warm-up, but the fracture of the 5th metacarpal of the right hand forced Honda’s future test rider to take a forced break.

Recovery continues

Now, in the days that separate the pilots from participating in the German Grand PrixEspargarò could return to the track as early as Sachsenring. Not an easy mission, as admitted by the interested party, even if the #41 is undergoing a program of magnotherapy which will continue until Thursday: “I’m still not right with my handit’s a really complicated injury because it involves the hand on the gas – commented – I have no mobility and it hurts a lot, however, I want to try. It’s a very particular track, where you turn counterclockwise. I’ll do the therapy until Thursday and then I’ll arrive at Sachsenring at the last momentto try to participate in FP1″.

It’s a different story for his compatriot Maverick Viñales, who is full of energy ahead of the upcoming event on German soil after the great battle in Assen with Marquez and Di Giannantonio: “Sachsenring is not one of my favourite tracks, but I am confident that we can do a great job. I got several podiums and pole positions in Germany; I continue with the spirit of Assen, I am motivated and determined to do a good job before the summer break”.