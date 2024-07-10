In the series “statements that have aged badly”: about a year ago, in the midst of the debates regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft assured the CMA that it would not increase the price of Xbox Game Pass.

“Subscription prices can easily be revised and Microsoft could be incentivised to do so once it adds popular content such as Activision’s, including Call of Duty,” the UK antitrust watchdog had suggested at the time, and It seems that things went exactly like this.

The Redmond company had explained on that occasion that a price increase would have been counterproductiveleading to a possible decrease in subscribers, citing as an example the lack of price increases following the acquisition of Bethesda. However, this was a much less demanding operation.