Fedez’s hot summer continues as he seems to have regained his life and space after the end of his marriage to Chiara Ferragni

It’s time for new loves for the most famous rapper in Italy. Fedez in fact, after having put an end to his marriage to Chiara Ferragni, he seems completely intent on taking back control of his life from all points of view, including the strictly sentimental one.

The rapper was snapped alongside a mysterious brunette girl

The rapper, coming from a period that was certainly not easy, seems to have made the saying his own “one nail drives out another” to emerge from the stormy events of the heart linked to the complicated love affair he had with his ex-wife.

A new and mysterious girl for Fedez

The brief relationship that the Italian rapper had with the young model seems to have already come to an end Authenticity GuaranteeThe weekly magazine revealed this indiscretion Who who just recently shared some shots immortalizing Fedez in the company of a young brunette womandescribed as “beautiful and mysterious”. A girl the rapper appeared with in close confidence.

The following is reported in the pages of the weekly magazine that published this rumor:

“Fedez has a new flirt. The rapper, who between one performance and another relaxes in a farmhouse in Puglia in the company of Emis Killa, seems to have already forgotten the model Garance Authié. Here he is flirting by the pool with a beautiful and mysterious brunette. She is also very young.”

The crisis with Garance Authié

Short but intense. The liaison that tied the beautiful French model and the Italian rapper did not even last a month, even though there seemed to be a lot of complicity between the two.

Homecoming for the French model

The girl has returned to her home just in the last few hours Parisas demonstrated by an Instagram story immortalizing the Eiffel Tower.

As for Fedez, for the moment he seems to be enjoying a few days of pleasant relaxation in a farmhouse in Puglia, dealing with the little gossip that follows one after another about his new love life.