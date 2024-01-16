Zhurova about Krugovoy’s complaints about prices: I don’t think football players go to the store

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova ridiculed the complaints of Zenit St. Petersburg defender Danil Krugovoy about rising prices. Her words lead Sport24.

“I don’t think they even go to the store and monitor this. Maybe it’s the wives telling the football players that prices are rising,” Zhurova said. She called the story strange.

In December 2023, Krugovoy in an interview Metaratings.ru spoke out about rising prices for eggs and bread. He said that football players feel changes in food prices.

Krugovoi signed a five-year contract with Zenit in the summer of 2019. He played 76 matches for the team and scored two goals.