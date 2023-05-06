Michela Murgia reveals that she has stage four cancer

Michela Murgia has stage four cancer and has only a few months left to live: the writer herself announced it in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The author, who in her new book Three bowls, talks about a diagnosis of an incurable disease admits: “It is the story of what is happening to me. Diagnosis included”.

“There is no going back from the fourth stage” adds Michela Murgia revealing that she no longer has hope or that she can operate: “It would make no sense. The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain”.

However, the writer does not consider death an injustice: “I am fifty years old, but I have lived ten lives. I’ve done things that the vast majority of people don’t do in their entire lives. Things I didn’t even know I wanted. I have precious memories.”

Michela Murgia had already had lung cancer: “Cough. I did a check. She was at a very early stage, we recognized it right away. A kick ass. But I was in the electoral campaign”.

This time, however, she noticed it when “I was no longer breathing. They took five liters of water out of my lung. This time the cancer had started in the kidney. But because of Covid I had neglected the checks ”.

The author reveals that she has already prepared everything in view of her departure: “I bought a house, with ten beds, where we could all be together; I was only sorry that they denied me the mortgage because I was sick. I did everything I wanted. And now I’m getting married.”

“The state will eventually want a legal name that makes the decisions, but I’m not getting married just to let one person decide for me. I love and am loved, roles are masks that are assumed when needed” adds Michela Murgia.

On how she imagines the afterlife, the writer replies: “Not a place, but a sentimental state. God is a relationship. I don’t think life after death is all that different. I will experience relationships not very different from those I experience here, where communion is very strong. In the afterlife it will be a continuous communion, without intervals”.

Michela Murgia reveals that she is not afraid of dying but hopes “only to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer prime minister because hers is a fascist government”.

The writer, therefore, concludes: “Remind me as you please. I never thought of showing myself different than I am to please someone. Even to those who hate me I think I’ve been useful, to define themselves. I will leave full of memories. I consider myself very lucky. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people. It is not true that the world is ugly; it depends on which world you are in. When I was twenty we wondered if we would die Christian Democrats. It doesn’t matter if I won’t have much time left: the important thing for me now is not to die a fascist”.