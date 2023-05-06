Siiri Rantanen 1924–2023 | A friend says: Siiri Rantanen faced great sadness just before his death

Siiri Rantanen was a well-liked sportsman known for his positivity. However, his last moments were overshadowed by great sadness, says manager and friend Antero Verto.

A SKIING LEGEND Siiri Rantanen died on Friday in Lahti at the age of 98. The matter was confirmed to STT by Siiri Rantanen’s son Martti Rantanen.

Lahtalainen Antero Verto, 83, says that he has worked as Rantanen’s manager and caretaker for the past ten years. Ilta-Sanomat reached the Manager by phone on Friday evening.

“This is a big loss. He was truly a very well-liked person,” says Verto.

Proportional spoke with Rantanen face to face for the last time about a month ago.

“He was in a nursing home. There were others in it, and it was then a fun meeting in the afternoon. He was very cheerful and nice,” says Verto.

Verto says that he tried to get to see Rantas two weeks ago as well, but it was not possible then.

“Actually, only his Martti-his son got to him recently.”

Antero Verto and Siiri Rantanen photographed in Lahti in 2017.

Evening News reported in January 2021 about Rantanen’s leg amputation. The problems with his leg had started towards the end of 2020.

Verto says that the amputation of the leg was a really hard blow for Rantanen.

“It was a really heavy blow. After all, he jogged until the very last day before that (amputation), threw such 4-5 kilometer distances. Then when that leg was amputated, the situation changed completely…I was in the lowlands for a long time,” says Verto.

Verton according to Ranta, he had also experienced great sadness just before his death.

“His younger son died. It’s been about a week and a half since her son slept off. He was 72 years old,” says Verto.

According to Verto, Rantanen’s son died of illness.

“It was a tough place – of course. In a way, Siirikin gave up his fitness at the same time,” Verto stated.

Grief is big in every way, but Verto wants the skiing legend to be remembered above all for his positivity and cheerfulness.

“He was a great person. He took people with him. For example, if someone wanted to take a picture with Siiri, he asked others to join. It was important to him that as many people as possible were involved and had fun.”

“There is this sadness here now, of course. But you have to speak positively about Siiri, because there is nothing but positive things to say about him.”