Michela Murgia and Lorenzo Terenzi got married. The civil wedding took place a few days ago, as the writer told in a post on Instagram. «A few days ago Lorenzo and I got married civilly. We did it “in articulo mortis” because every day there is a different physical complication, I go in and out of the hospital and now we no longer take anything for granted. We did it reluctantly: if we had had another way to guarantee each other’s rights we would never have resorted to such a patriarchal and limited tool, which forces us to reduce a much richer and stronger experience to the representation of the couple, where the number 2 is the opposite of who we are».

Murgia has decided to talk about the wedding on social media, without involving the media: «No wishes, therefore, because the ritual we would have liked does not yet exist. But it will exist and we want to help bring it to life. In a few days in the garden of the still moving house we will bring to life our idea of ​​celebrating the queer family. Our promises will not be what we were forced to make the other day. We want to share it in our own way and we will do it from this profile, without journalists or various media”.

For the writer, the wedding is a sort of legacy: «Our personal experience, like that of all3, today is more political than ever and if I could leave a symbolic legacy, I would like it to be this: another model of relationship, one more for those who have had to fight in life, always feeling something less”.