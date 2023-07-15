But it seems that things are not going as Zuckerberg hopes, as the interaction on “Threads” has decreased significantly.

In the details, the American “Business Insider” news site reported that the number of times the application has been downloaded on smartphones has reached 150 million.

And the application maintained about 100 million weekly users, according to data from the company “Data.ai”, which specializes in research and analysis.

The company’s senior official, Radney Nelson, said that the growth of “Threads” is unprecedented, and described the fact that the application has been downloaded more than 150 million times on smartphones, which is “staggering.”

With these numbers, the application owned by the “Meta” company has become five times faster compared to the previous record registered in the name of the application of the augmented reality game “Pokémon Go”.

It took about 3 months for the game app to reach 150 million downloads.

This achievement came to Threads, although it is not currently operating in European Union countries, due to the Union’s strict rules on privacy.

The bad news

Threads’ early days weren’t all rosy, as it saw a decline in the number of daily active users, as well as a decrease in the time users spent on the app.

The SensorTower and SimilarWeb websites, which specialize in analytics, reported a decrease in the growth of the user base and their interaction with the application.

Sensor Tower General Manager Anthony Bartolacci said the first three days of Threads were special.

But this did not continue, as the site monitored a significant decrease in user interaction. For example, the number of active users decreased by 20 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday, compared to the previous Saturday.

He pointed out that the time spent by users decreased by 50 percent from 20 minutes to 10 minutes only.