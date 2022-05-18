Angel Torrespresident of Getafe, came down at the end-of-season dinner with some harsh words about Míchel, a coach he dismissed in October and who denounced the termination of the contract for not having received the amounts he considers established. Torres claimed to have “shown that we had a good squad and a bad coach”.

Míchel responded to these words in the microphones of El Larguero de la Cadena Ser, confessing to being surprised by the words of what he considers a close person and revealed that he was especially bothered that in the dismissal letter he was accused of a lack of attitude.

“I’m surprised he says I’m a bad coach when he has signed me three times, one tried and two hired me. The first one who said that there was a great squad was me. With Quique’s impeccable work to those teams that we didn’t win, they haven’t won either. They are inconsistencies, my intention was that Getafe will be saved, but I think the president has more difficulties before a microphone than in the offices. I was surprised because I thought I had a good relationship with him. A month after saying goodbye, due to a personal situation, I called him, I was attentive and he knows it and his wife. When you leave a club and when you stay, you have to criticize yourself and not reproach yourself,” said the coach, currently without a team.

bad influences. “I think someone has wronged him, with this complaint and the possible agreement. The agreement is the same one that I offered him in October. There is an amount in that settlement, I participated in the fact that Getafe was saved, if not, I would give it up I don’t know if the president read the dismissal letter, in which they accused me of a lack of attitude, and neither the person who wrote the letter nor the president will tolerate that. I don’t want what has happened to change my relationship because Getafe is doing well, along with Olympiakos, he is the one I love the most of those I have coached. Getafe should be partying and they have gotten into these unnecessary statements. I am always silent, but there comes a time… a contract that if I give it to my grandson he understands it, I have not put a single problem even seven months later, we can say that the results have not gone well for us, it is not known what would have happened to me, maybe the president did knows, but he doesn’t have a magic wand.

Agreement after dismissal. “The payment schedule does not come into effect until the season is over. I have not asked for money to be advanced. The dismissal letter bothered me a lot, because putting the lack of attitude… is not knowing me. That’s why I say that the person who has wronged him does not understand sports. I have suspicions, but that is not important. One thing that did bother me a lot is that the club’s lawyer summoned my coaching staff and my representative as witnesses for Getafe, and then ignore them, it seemed totally unnecessary.

Contract period. “I had a clause that said that if on matchday 30 he was in relegation, the club could terminate and not have access to participate in the following season and not receive compensation. I did not force him to sign three years, they were the ones who They told me about a project.

Reasons. “It is not a question of money, it is of dignity. The only defense that we coaches have is the fulfillment of the contract. I am speaking now and I have been out of Getafe for seven months. I have not said a bad word. Who was going to tell us that after eight days we weren’t going to win a game. But it’s true that this difficulty is great because Getafe, with a great coach and changes in the squad, haven’t managed to beat those same teams”.

Future. “When you’re in a club it’s all smiles. I’ve never given Getafe any problems, I feel bad about this, I hope that when some time passes the president reconsiders and I wait for a call to apologize and that’s it. The president is not a Incompetent. I’m not Guardiola either, I’m like so many, but I don’t remember a coach being told that. I never would have expected the president to say that.”