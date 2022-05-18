The second day of Cannes Film Festival 2022 was held today, May 18, and Tom Cruise took over the entire event with the presentation and screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”, a sequel that is being released after 36 years.

With a standing ovation for five minutes, the 1,000 people who filled the Debussy room welcomed Tom Cruise when it entered the Cannes Film Festival. In addition, the movie star was awarded a Honorary Palme d’Or by the president of the Festival, Pierre Lescure.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise shines at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

On the second day of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, starring Tom Cruise.

As the 59-year-old actor walked the red carpet alongside co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, a squadron of French Air Force fighter jets stunned attendees by putting on an acrobatic show of color.

Minutes later, inside the Debussy room, the president of the festival, Pierre Lescure, gave Tom Cruise an honorary Palme d’Or before the screening of the long-awaited film.

Tom Cruise with the honorary Palme d’Or received at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Twitter/ @QueHypeCR

Although the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release of “Top Gun: MaverickFor nearly two years, Cruise was adamant that the feature film he stars in and produced be released on the big screen rather than through a streaming service. “ I make movies for the big screen. I make films for the public. It is different to write and create a film for television than for cinema ”, he assured.

Trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”