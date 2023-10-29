The pilot’s health has always been a big unknown. Michael Schumacher who almost 10 years ago suffered a terrible accident, but nothing is known about his real condition.

What was learned is that the Formula 1 champion is connected to several devices that keep him alive, but the truth is that the news is minimal, since no one around him and not even the doctors who treat him talk about the subject.

Lawyer word

The runner had an accident while skiing in the French resort of Meribel, but little is really known from there to here.

Felix Damm He has been the family’s press lawyer for 15 years, in charge of taking care of what is said about the pilot and those close to him.

And for the first time he speaks out about how the silence regarding the state of health of the motorsports champion has been managed since that terrible incident, which almost cost him his death.

“I still have in my head the image of the numerous journalists and photographers who, for days after the accident, waited for information outside the Grenoble hospital. To relieve the pressure, the first general information about the injuries was given at press conferences in which the treating doctors were also present,” said the lawyer.

And he added: “In reality it was content classified as privacy. That was really new. Until then, information about private matters was absolutely taboo.”

“It was always about protecting private things. Of course, we discussed a lot about how to make that happen, so we also considered whether a final report on Michael’s health might be the right way to do it. But that would not have been the end and there would have had to be constantly updated reports. The media, again and again, would ask: “And how is it now?”, one, two, three months or years after the message. And if we later wanted to take measures against this information, we would have to deal with the argument of the voluntary disclosure that we would have made,” this specialist who has been with the family since 2008 reveals in legal terms,” ​​he commented to the German media LTO.

Little is known about Schumacher. “That he woke up from a coma six months after the accident, already in 2014 and that his condition does not invite the family to publish a photo or talk about his condition clearly. His house is a hospital, with a large staff that cares for him, for which the family has sold part of his tremendous personal assets, and he watches the races with the very few friends who have access to the hard core of the family, such as Jean Todt, “former head of Ferrari and the FIA, although it seems that he is still unable to communicate or walk,” said the newspaper Marca.

