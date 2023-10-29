Ahead of this evening’s match against Napoli, the Milan coach will have to give up central defender Simon Kjaer

This evening, at 8.45pm, one of the two big matches of the 10th matchday will be staged A league at the stadium ‘Maradona’. In fact, they will compete in a challenge that already promises entertainment, the Milan Of Stefano Pioli and the Naples Of Rudi Garcia. For the Rossoneri there is the possibility of remaining in the top areas of the table, for the Azzurri to win an important direct clash.

The Milan, However, he will have to give up one of the leaders of his locker room. According to what the colleague reported Luca Bianchin, journalist from 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', Stefano Pioli he won't be able to count on Simon Kjaer, stopped due to muscle fatigue in the last few hours. His departure was not expected from the 1st minute, but it is still an important forfeit.



