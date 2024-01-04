Jeffrey Epstein He was found dead in 2019 in a New York jail accused of abusing minors and creating a sex trafficking network. By then, names of famous and influential people came to light as allegedly involved; However, it was not until 2024 that the official list of the millionaire businessman was revealed. Among all, the one that stands out for not having been related to this type of crime for years is Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson on Jeffrey Epstein's list?

Jeffrey Epstein had a valuable property that they called small island Saint-Jamesa paradisiacal enclosure in the middle of the Caribbean. In the place, not only sex parties were held with money, drugs and, as Epstein himself stated, minors. Later, the list of his collaborations came to light, among them, well-known figures from the artistic world and influencers.

The Jeffrey Epstein case became a trend again this January 3 after the long-awaited list was revealed. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

The name of Michael Jackson appears in court documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein; nevertheless, He would have nothing to do with child trafficking.. Johanna Sjobergone of the complainants of Epstein, noted that he met Michael Jackson at the businessman's house in Palm Beach. However, when asked if she was involved with him, she denied it.

This is Jeffrey Epstein's official list

In the long list of 180 names, Bill Clinton, the Prince Andrew of England, Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell, David Copperfield, Oprah Winfrey, Barak Obama, Donald Trump, Alexandra Cousteau, Alan Dershowitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum, George Lucas, Kevin Spacey, Thomas Pritzker, Leslie Wexner, Bill Richardson, Chris Tucker, Claudia Schiffer and Tom Hanks.

