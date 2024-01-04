His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed the importance of the role of youth in building societies and achieving sustainable and comprehensive development, as they are the active and influential force in shaping the features of the future, pointing out the necessity of adopting creative youth opinions and ideas based on creativity and innovation, which It would keep pace with the requirements of global transformations and the challenges facing the world in various fields.

This came during His Highness’s reception at his palace in Saqr Bin Mohammed City today, a delegation of graduate students from the American Harvard Kennedy School, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Saud Al Qasimi, Dr. Tariq Masoud, Professor of Democracy and Governance at Harvard University, and a number of university professors.

During the meeting, His Highness referred to the comprehensive development experience of the UAE, which takes education as a basic basis for prosperity and development. His Highness explained that the country today occupies a prominent position at the regional and international levels thanks to its proactive vision and its successful path in developing the education system at its various stages, especially higher education, which has contributed to strengthening The capabilities of Emirati youth, and improving their skills to participate in building the state and its institutions towards achieving greater prosperity and growth, and creating a bright, sustainable future for future generations.

His Highness stressed that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is proceeding according to a clear vision through which it adopts enhancing the quality of higher education, providing a stimulating academic environment in accordance with the best advanced international standards in order to develop young competencies, and supplying various vital sectors with qualified national cadres in various scientific specializations, proficient in the tools and skills of progress. Accelerated technological development, in order to continue the sustainable development process witnessed by the emirate.

His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation and exchanged conversations with them about a number of topics of common interest in the scientific, academic and cultural fields. His Highness also listened to an explanation by Dr. Tariq Masoud about the academic and scientific programs offered by Harvard University, one of the oldest and most famous institutions of higher education in the United States of America. His Highness praised the scientific cooperation and exchange of academic experiences and scholarships between educational institutions in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and their American counterparts.

For their part, the visiting delegation praised the great development and progress witnessed by the higher education sector in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, thanks to the support and follow-up of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Expressing their deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness for his generous hospitality and warm reception.