Epic victory of the Heat, who recover from -13 in the 4th period. Act of strength for Celtics and Hawks. Golden State dominates San Antonio. Finally, the external successes of Clippers and Raptors. All the emotions of the night

Heroic Miami Heat beat Devin Booker’s Suns by a comeback, while Boston and Atlanta reaffirm their strength in the East, winning respectively against Okc and Milwaukee. Orlando falls, without Paolo Banchero, against Charlotte, and Golden State, dragged by Jordan Poole’s 36 points, dominates San Antonio. Finally, the external successes of Clippers and Raptors.

Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns 113-112 – Epic victory of the Miami Heat (7-7) against the Phoenix Suns (8-5), with Erik Spoelstra’s team down 13 points in the 4th period and able to recover and triumph over a much stronger and more structured opponent. The performance on both sides of the pitch by Bam Adebayo was devastating, author of 30 points, 10 rebounds and a couple of very heavy free throws 35 ” from the siren. The leadership of Jimmy Butler is unspeakable, who in addition to the 16 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists of his game, added the defense on Devin Booker (25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals) in the final possessions, including a decisive block. right on the guard of the Suns, in one of the three final attempts with which Phoenix tried to win it. Miami Heat win “from Miami Heat”.

You love me: Adebayo 30 (9/18, 0/1 of three, 12/14 tl), Butler 16, Martin 15. Rebounds: Butler 13. Assists: Butler 7.

Phoenix: Booker 25 (11/22, 2/7 of three, 1/2 tl), Washington 21, Ayton 16. Rebounds: Ayton 12. Assists: Booker 5.

Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets 105-112 – Seven players in double figures, including five from the starting five, and Charlotte (4-11) eats the Orlando Magic (4-10), without Paolo Banchero and dominated by the hosts in the 1st half. The 22 turnovers of the men of coach Jamahl Mosley, who generated 21 points for the Hornets, are the photograph of a team that struggles enormously to find continuity in the basketball proposal, unable to react to moments of difficulty by contrasting their contents. Good match for Charlotte, who after finding LaMelo Ball (17 points and 9 assists) is looking for victories that can lift her in the east. See also Pioli and a treasure to defend: that's why he can't wait to start over

Orlando: Wagner 23 (9/17, 1/1 of three, 4/4 tl), Carter Jr. 20, Bamba / Bol 14. Rebounds: Bamba 11. Assists: Suggs 7.

Charlotte: Plumlee 18 (8/9, 2/2 tl), Ball 17, Rozier 17. Rebounds: Plumlee 10. Assists: Ball 9.

Detroit Pistons- Toronto Raptors 111-115 – Without VanVleet, Siakam and Gary Trent Jr., the Raptors (8-7) also win in Detroit, discovering the talent of Canadian point guard Dalano Banton, Mvp of the game with 27 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 25 ‘. Behind him a team that wanted this success to redeem itself from the “Pistons curse” of former coach Dwane Casey, a beast for Canadians in recent years (just 4 wins in 13 races). Detroit (3-12) went down in double figures and tried to re-enter the 4th period, but the turnovers (19) and the percentages for free throws (31/43, 72.1%) represented too much a negative influence. for the hopes of Jaden Ivey and companions.

Detroit: Ivey 21 (6/16, 1/5 of three, 8/10 tl), Bogdanovic 18, Bagley III 16. Rebounds: Bey 6. Assists: Ivey 8.

Toronto: Banton 27 (9/16, 3/7 of three, 6/6 tl), Boucher 20, Anunoby 19. Rebounds: Anunoby 7. Assist: Banton 4.

Boston Celtics- Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 – Seventh consecutive win for the Boston Celtics (11-3), who beat Oklahoma City (6-8) at the TD Garden after being down by as much as 15 points in the 3rd quarter. The 4th period of the boys coached by coach Joe Mazzulla, an overwhelming 37-26, then re-established the hierarchies of what are the different values ​​of the two teams, both in terms of overall talent and identity. Decisive Marcus Smart, with 20 of his 22 final points in the 2nd half, as well as 8 assists and 5 rebounds, while the “twins” Tatum and Brown respectively closed with a double double of 27 points 10 rebounds, the first, and with 26 points, the second. In the Thunder, brave, shrewd but a little too weak in defensive principles, the usual sensational Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 37 points and 8 assists. See also NBA: The Knicks are being investigated for possible case of manipulation in the signing of Jalen Brunson

Boston: Tatum 27 (9/23, 1/9 of three, 8/10 tl), Brown 26, Smart 22. Rebounds: Horford 11. Assist: Smart 8.

OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 37 (13/26, 2/4 of three, 9/9 tl), Dort 21, Pokusevski / Giddey 16. Rebounds: Pokusevski 14. Assist: Gilgeous-Alexander 8.

Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks 106-121 – After winning the first nine games of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) lose their third game in the last four against ruthless and very lucid Atlanta Hawks (9-5), privateers at the Fiserv Forum still showing enormous maturity. Nate McMillan’s team played a splendid first half, finished 63-50 ahead, and then managed brilliantly the unsuccessful comeback attempts of the opponents. Milwaukee found Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 points in 31 ‘) but was heavily penalized by the absence of Jrue Holiday (well MarJon Beauchamp instead of him), which is added to the “chronic” of Khris Middleton. All the starting five of the Hawks in great shape, above all Trae Young (21 points and 9 assists) and the sublime, and often underestimated in evaluations on this team, De’Andre Hunter (24 points).

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 27 (8/21, 0/3 of three, 11/18 tl), Beauchamp 20, Portis 14. Rebounds: Portis 10. Assist: Carter 6.

Atlanta: Hunter 24 (6/15, 2/3 of three, 10/10 tl), Young 21, Capela / Murray 19. Rebounds: Capela 10. Assists: Young 9.

Houston Rockets- Los Angeles Clippers 106-122 – Three quarters are enough for the Clippers (8-6) to easily overcome the Houston Rockets (2-12) with coach Tyronn Lue who even allows himself the “luxury” of letting his holders rest in the last 12 ‘. Paul George with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists and five other teammates in double figures for points scored, for a convincing performance in the relationship between energy spent and result achieved. Houston is beautiful to see only in the singles, with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. to illuminate the backcourt, because being a team is not yet talked about.

Houston: Green 25 (10/19, 3/8 of three, 2/2 tl), Porter Jr. 20, Sengun 16. Rebounds: Porter Jr. 7. Assists: Green 7.

LA Clippers: George 22 (7/18, 2/7 of three, 6/8 tl), Jackson 17, Powell 17. Rebounds: George 8 Assists: Jackson 6.

Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs 132-95 – Without Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole returns to the starting lineup and signs 36 incendiary points in the huge victory of the Golden State Warriors (6-8) over the San Antonio Spurs (6-8) at the Chase Center. Game never in question for the Dubs, which took a few accelerations to dig an insurmountable gap for the Texans. In low gear Steph Curry (16 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in 27 ‘), who certainly did not need to work overtime today.

Golden State: Poole 36 (13/20, 5/10 of three, 5/6 tl), Lamb 17, Curry 16. Rebounds: Green 7. Assists: Green 6.

San Antonio: Johnson 15 (5/15, 3/9 of three, 2/2 tl), Bates-Diop 12, Sochan 12. Rebounds: Poeltl 10. Assists: Richardson 3.