Ten conditions for peace. A peace that is substantial, not a facade but a real one, because “there will be no Minsk 3”. To say it, speaking at the G20 in Bali via video link, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is not worth offering Ukraine compromises on sovereignty, territory and independence – he makes clear -. We respect the rules and are people of our word. Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts and the world has If Russia says it wants to end this war, show it with actions,” the Ukrainian president asks. Because “we will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces and then start a new round of global terror and destabilization. There will be no Minsk-3” (the reference is to the two failed agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine, ed. ) “that Russia will violate immediately after the agreement. There is a Ukrainian formula for peace. Peace for Ukraine, Europe and the world. And there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really ensure peace “.

Zelensky invites the Greats of the Earth gathered in Bali to work for peace “together with us”. These are the ten conditions it lists: “Radiation and nuclear security; Food security; Energy security; Release of all prisoners and deportees; Implementation of the United Nations Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and of world order; Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoring justice; anti-ecocide; preventing escalation; fixing the end of the war”.