Nineteen curves, just under 5.5 km, a good mix of fast zones and driven sectors and three DRS zones: the F1 circuit of You love me it will present itself in this way in the eyes of the world on the weekend of May 8th. Now the works are continuing in Florida and, in the meantime, the Red Bull is touring.

Miami before May 😉 How about a first lap, @SChecoPerez? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Si3rYueMPk – Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 19, 2022

In the context of Race to Miamian adventure that led Sergio Perez from New York to Miami on an RB7 in less than a day, the Mexican has in fact completed a very special lap on the Miami Gardens track, which will be born near the Hard Rock Stadium. There are no curbs and protective walls (in their place of road cones) and the asphalt is clearly to be cleaned, but the Mexican enjoyed taking the measurements of the newborn US track, the second on the 2022 calendar after the Austin one. In this video it is possible to observe a ride in Miami made on the simulator. The Mexican commented: “I think Miami is the perfect place for Formula 1. It’s a very fun city and there’s a good energy there. The track is great and can’t wait to see all the fans. Austin for me is like it’s a home race for me and I think Miami will have a similar vibe“.