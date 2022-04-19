A treatment called histotripsy exploits

the ultrasonic waves pointing them in a non-invasive way at a tumor mass and partially destroys the cancer that subsequently will not recur.

This happens because in addition to suppressing cancer cells, histotripsy stimulates the immune system to prevent further spread of the cancer: a truly significant step forward that could lead to performing results in the treatment of cancer.

Non-invasive sound technology was developed at the University of Michigan, led by Professor of Biomedical Engineering Zhen Xu. The research results were published in the scientific journal Cancers.

Histotripsy: Significant New Hope in the Fight Against Cancer

“Even if we don’t target the entire tumor, we can still cause the tumor to regress and also reduce the risk of future metastases “he has declared Zhen Xu, professor of biomedical engineering at UM.

In fact, histotripsy reduced the volume of liver cancer from 50% to 75% in an experiment with guinea pigsThe rats’ immune system was subsequently able to eliminate the rest, with no evidence of recurrence or metastasis in over 80% of the animals.

The results also showed that the treatment stimulated the rats’ immune responses, possibly contributing to eventual regression of the non-targeted portion of the tumor and preventing further spread of the cancer. The relatively new technique is currently used in a human liver cancer trial in the United States and Europe.

In several clinical situations, the entire tumor mass cannot be directly targeted in treatments for reasons including the size, location, or stage of the mass. To investigate the effects of partial destruction of tumors with sound, this latest study targeted only a portion of each mass, leaving a viable intact tumor behind. It also allowed the team, including researchers from Michigan Medicine and Ann Arbor VA Hospital, to show the approach’s effectiveness in suboptimal conditions.

“Histotripsy is a promising option that can overcome the limitations of currently available ablation modalities and provide safe and effective non-invasive ablation of liver cancer.“, he has declared Tejaswi Worlikara PhD student in biomedical engineering: “We hope that what we have learned from this study will motivate future preclinical and clinical investigations of histotripsy towards the ultimate goal of clinical adoption of histotripsy treatment for patients with liver cancer. “

Liver cancer is among the top 10 causes of cancer deaths worldwide and in the United States. Despite the different treatments available, the prognosis remains poor with five-year survival rates of less than 18% in the United States. The high prevalence of tumor recurrence and metastasis after initial therapy highlights the clinical need to improve liver cancer outcomes.

Where a typical ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images of the inside of the body, Unified Messaging engineers have pioneered the use of such waves for treatment. And their technique works without the harmful side effects of current approaches like radiation and chemotherapy.

“Our transducer, designed and built at UM, delivers high-amplitude ultrasonic pulses of microseconds, acoustic cavitation, to focus on the tumor specifically to break it down“Said Xu. “Traditional ultrasound devices use lower amplitude pulses for imaging ”.

The long microsecond pulses from the UM transducer generate microbubbles within the targeted tissues, which rapidly expand and collapse. These violent but extremely localized mechanical stresses kill cancer cells and destroy the tumor structure.