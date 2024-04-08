Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced this Monday what is in store for each sign of the Zodiac for the week. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the week of 8 to 12, 2024.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

It will be a very positive month and week, abundance and stability will arrive, but do not sabotage yourself, forget about negative thoughts. Days of changes at the work level, you could get a promotion and you will see improvements in your finances. They have to maintain their good habits to be healthy.

Stay away from toxic loves. The eclipse will affect you because you are a fire sign, try to stay away from negative energies. In love, you can conquer whoever you want, but stay away from those who you know are not for you. Their lucky numbers are 9 and 13, and their colors are orange and red.

Taurus

They are on a good streak in which they will find stability, but they must stay away from negative energy. The eclipse will affect them and make them impatient. Try to communicate better in your work. The truth you are looking for will come. If you are in a relationship, you have to love your partner more.

If your job doesn't make you happy, look on the positive side, new opportunities will come. They will transform and become better people. Their lucky numbers are 13 and 37, and their colors are blue and white.

Gemini

Go ahead without fear. The eclipse could accentuate the bad energies around you. It will be a busy week, if there are problems in the office, look for solutions. Believe in your intuition, you will be able to realize who wants to affect you and it is best to stay away from them.

Get closer to people who make you happy. They have to find a way to improve financially, don't get distracted, focus on your goals. You must be willing to change and let go to find your happiness, do not cling to what does not leave you something positive. Their lucky numbers are 17 and 21, and their colors are purple and orange.

Cancer

They have to focus on growing and staying away from problems. They must be more aware to have better results in their work. Your family will need your help, support them. The eclipse will affect your feelings, do not fall into conflicts or allow yourself to be enveloped by negative energies.

At work there will be a week of meetings and they will receive extra money. Do not waste the opportunities that come to you to grow as people. Its lucky numbers are 14 and 29, and its colors are blue and silver.

Leo

They will have great luck and abundance. The eclipse will affect them on an emotional level, they will remember issues from the past and get in a bad mood, they have to forget what happened and cut off negative energies. This week do not invest or apply for loans for major purchases.

Remember that you are the guide for those around you, you are your inspiration. At work, they have to continue learning and preparing, avoid conflicts. If a love from the past returns, don't give second chances. It could be the right time to start your own business. Their lucky numbers are 16 and 22, and their colors are white and orange.

Virgo

This week you can get everything you want. Be careful, you could face some legal problem or have conflicts with your family for no important reason due to the eclipse. At work, there will be several meetings that will lead to positive changes.

Don't be so impulsive and stay away from toxic people, you have to focus on what you want, in success and happiness. Their lucky numbers are 20 and 27, and their colors are yellow and red.

Pound

This week will be one of job growth, they have to be clear about what they want to go after it, mental maturity and stability will come. It could be time to take out credit and buy a car or a house.

The eclipse will affect them and they will have problems due to insecurities. Remember that you have the power to convince and you must be fair with it. It could be time to start your own business or seek to be valued more in your work. Think positively, changes are coming, accept them without fear. Their lucky numbers are 3 and 31, and their colors are yellow and orange.

Scorpion

Changes are coming to your life. They will receive the money they are waiting for. They have to find a way to reinvent themselves. These days do not perform surgeries and be cautious with your well-being, the eclipse could affect you.

Put passion into everything you do, carry out your tasks with enthusiasm. Stay away from gossip, don't get involved. This is not the time to get a haircut, get a tattoo, or get a loan. Positive things come to your life. Their lucky numbers are 19 and 2, and their colors are red and blue.

Sagittarius

It is time for them to make decisions and decide whether to leave or stay, that applies to all aspects of their life: love, work, their home. You have to be clear about where you are going, do not get lost or cling to what is not flowing. Economic improvements will come, but the eclipse will affect you, so do not invest, sell or borrow.

Remember that you are the support of your family, you have to be strong and dynamic. Stay away from people who don't leave you anything positive. They must know what they need to be happy and where they are going. Its lucky numbers are 10 and 30, and its colors are silver and gold.

Capricorn

The eclipse will affect you and you could face conflicts and anger, do not make investments. This week you will make decisions for your life in the future. You could receive extra money for a sale, don't spend it, you have to save and invest.

Find the direction of your life, what you need to be happy. Get in touch with nature to let out the best in you. Don't go back to loves from the past, close that cycle to move forward. Their lucky numbers are 11 and 13 and their colors are orange and yellow.

Aquarium

This week everything you plan will happen, you will attract luck and abundance. Be careful with the eclipse, you could be robbed or face problems with your family. You have to be more aware, take care of yourselves from anger and accidents.

They will meet new people at work, they could be the key to moving up the ranks. Get in touch with nature to renew your energy. It's time to achieve the goals you have in mind, build your wealth and save. Its lucky numbers are 5 and 18, and its colors are green and orange.

Pisces

This week you will shine, you will achieve success and the response you seek will be positive. They will find economic stability, they will be paid money that is owed to them. It is a good time to change home, job, city or country.

Be careful with the eclipse, you could find yourself involved in gossip or have fights with your family or friends. Do not allow yourself to be contaminated by negative energies, clean your home. They have to pay their debts and move away from the past. They are in a great moment to grow and be happy. Their lucky numbers are 6 and 27, and their colors are blue and orange.