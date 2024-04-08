Diablo 4 it's up now Game Pass for a few days and it seems to be having some success, considering that Xbox has become its first platform in terms of number of players. So the developers at Blizzard took the opportunity to give advice to subscribers on how to start playing . In short, if you are new to Sanctuary, read what they have to say.

The advices

Diablo 4 has a lot of players on Game Pass

TO share their advice were Joe Piepiora, Associate Game Director of Diablo and Adam Jackson, Lead Class Designer

Meanwhile they explained to us what the game is about: Diablo IV is set in the world of Sanctuary, created by the demonic Lilith, daughter of Hatred and Inarius, her nemesis and lover. Born as a refuge to escape the incessant struggle between Heaven and Hell, Sanctuary quickly transformed into a battlefield. Despite the hostile environment, humans have found a way to live and thrive within it, as they witness the relentless struggle to conquer the Worldstone, an indescribably powerful artifact capable of shaping and changing the Sanctuary forever.

Joe Piepiora: “Humans are clearly underdogs in the game. As the Wanderer, players will be able to help the people within the Sanctuary and at the same time increase their power, to stop the demons led by Lilith. It's that incredible feeling of immense power that lies at the heart of the Diablo franchise. In fact, in all player classes, you acquire and evolve your own devastating skills and collect legendary weapons.”

Adam Jackson is much more direct about what to do in the game: “Kill the monsters, take the loot.”

But what is the best entry point for new players? In the meantime, rest assured, because you don't need to know previous Diablo games to appreciate the game. “This is a really great time in Diablo to introduce a new and epic tale of Sanctuary,” Piepiora said. “Though the infernal armies have been held at bay for a while, and Lilith's word is starting to take hold more and more in Sanctuary. The player, as the wanderer, will begin to understand the motivations of the various characters as they progress in the Campaign, getting to know them better. He will discover humanity's purpose within this eternal struggle and will better understand the contribution he can make.”

Diablo 4 will not pose any major entry difficulties for new players, as it has been designed to throw them straight into the action. Jackson assures the players on countryside: “It's awesome! Players will just have to sit back and enjoy it. It's difficult to make serious mistakes at the beginning of the game, so my advice for new players is to experiment a lot. Each class has many different builds and sub-builds that you can create; there is a lot to explore and experience. Players will be able to acquire legendary powers!”.

It is then remembered that it is possible to play alone or in company. Everything is fine playing style is supported. For example, the story contents offer many possibilities to those who want to play single-player. “In story mode you can carefully observe the characters and every detail, absorbing the atmosphere and immersing yourself in the world of Diablo,” says Jackson. “Players can take their time and progress at their own pace. Playing in groups with other people is also great – combining your skills with those of your friends is a really fun experience.”

There's a lot to discover in Diablo 4

Each player will have the opportunity to choose their class, all designed to ensure maximum ease of approach. This allows players to choose a class that suits their playstyle and design their character accordingly. The builds of each class are then oriented towards harder or easier options. “An ideal class to start with, truly accessible, is sorcerer“, explains Jackson. “It has a lot of different playstyles: it can be used melee or ranged. To build the character you choose an element, find interesting things within that element and play around. There are abilities like teleportation, or you can stay safe with the fire shield; in short, there is something for every eventuality. For more experienced players who enjoy a style of play where greater dexterity is required, the cutthroat is best suited. Cutthroat has tons of set-up and payoff style skill options to try out.”

Finally, it is said that Diablo 4 is a game made by fans for fans, which thanks to the Game Pass will see the return of many first-time players, as well as the access of many novices who will be able to experience the joys of the game. Jackson says: “I like the idea of ​​bringing more people into the world of Diablo. We want to perfect Diablo IV and make it the best role-playing game on the market. We've learned a lot about what motivates people: we read the forums, we look at social media and we play a lot. We want to make Diablo IV accessible to all players.”

Naturally, in addition to Game Pass, the game remains available on Battle.net (PC), Steam and PlayStation 5.