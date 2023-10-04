Mhoni Vidente She is one of the most recognized astrologers in Latin America. Every day he shares his predictions for the different signs of the Zodiac. But he has also gained popularity for the statements he makes regarding the future of celebrities. On this occasion the fortune teller issued a warning to Shakira Well, according to his projections, his ex-mother-in-law He has such a grudge against the Colombian that he has not hesitated to look for ways to hurt her.

During a broadcast on Heraldo Television, the psychic interrupted the presenter’s welcome to share that she had just had a “very strong vision.” According to her statement, the devil’s card is on the one that today she is one of the most famous and beloved artists of the moment. That means His ex-mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabéu, Gerard Piqué’s mother, would be doing witchcraft on him to make things go badly for him.

Mhoni Vidente gave the reason why Shakira’s ex-mother-in-law would do witchcraft on her

Mhoni remembered the dart that the Barranquilla woman threw at her ex-father-in-law, Mr. Joan Piqué Rovira, in his song El Jefe, in collaboration with Fuerza Regida and assured that it would have been the reason why the Piqués’ fury was unleashed. Consequently, that is why he is currently facing new problems before the treasury in Spain for 6,000,000 euros.

Likewise, the mystic warned that, Although Shakira will be able to get out of her fiscal problems, she will have to face dark forces to do so. The thing is that, according to the prediction, it would not only be Mrs. Bernabéu who tries to harm her, but also someone close to her. Her goal would be to take away her stability and make her fall into depression.

It should be noted that Mhoni Vidente’s predictions do not have any scientific basis; However, over time he has been correct in some of his predictions and has earned the credibility of many.