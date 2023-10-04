Does Vittoria feel like a turning point? Pedro’s winning shot in the 95th minute relaunches Lazio’s Champions League and Maurizio Sarri specifies: “I hope that tonight’s match gives a boost of courage that triggers a more positive period. In the first half we produced and we could have even taken the lead, then the suffering came, but I also saw a team with more character. In short, we lack little to be competitive, which is the difference between winning and losing, but that little can be made up.”

strategies

—

Does Champions League also mean satisfaction in the championship? The Biancoceleste coach responds like this: “It’s a risk that could exist, we talked about it among ourselves. Some of those who were already there are performing less than last year, perhaps it’s true, this cup is so beautiful and rewarding that maybe can trigger a little fulfilment.” Lazio have finished with all their new signings on the pitch. A case? “Playing every three days you have to exploit all the solutions. At this pace of play, after an hour someone is likely to be in difficulty, then some had played a lot up until now so it’s right to exploit all the weapons at our disposal.”