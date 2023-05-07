Mexico.-The model Karely Ruiz and the singer Santa Fe Klan are getting married, Mhoni Vidente predicts it and shares it in his recent predictions for social networks, which mainly causes uproar among fans of the former.

For weeks now, images and videos have been circulating on networks where Karely Ruiz and the Santa Fe Klan are seen enjoying each other, which has led us to think that there is something more than a friendship between them.

That friendship could go further and end at the altar, says Mhoni Vidente now, and it would be this same 2023 chen the couple unites their lives as God commands.

Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan. Instagram photo

Although at the moment both celebrities have not confirmed any engagement, they have said that they will have a collaboration together for the OnlyFans platform, where Karely is very famous.

Mhoni Vidente causes a stir by making public that Karely Ruiz and the rapper would be seriously thinking about uniting their lives, although many Internet users assure that it is all a publicity stunt.

“Karely Ruiz… well, we are getting married to the Santa Fe Klan, Karely Ruiz is getting married to the Santa Fe Klan. He doesn’t make friends and then he goes around buying houses, cars and things…there he is and I see them that they will last a long time”, says Mhoni Vidente.

Karely and the Santa Fe Klan have caused real controversy With some images that were taken and made known on their networks, since in them they appear in daring poses and with little clothing, something that many of their fans have criticized, but others have celebrated and have been able to love.