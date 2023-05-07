Although many people often use dating applications to find their so-called ‘better half’, when seeing them in person, sometimes it does not turn out as expected, like this time, that a guy meeting a girl he met on tinder, he was so impressed that he ran away.

On digital platforms there are cases of people who find their true love in applications like Tinder, and even in video games, when interacting with Internet users from anywhere in the world, so after talking through messaging apps like WhatsApp, they realize that they have tastes in common, and some plan to meet in person.

As in this story, that a boy after interacting with a woman and sending each other pictures, agreed to meet at her house, but when they saw her, He decided to run at full speed.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@lost_cristian’, where a young man recounted his experience looking for a possible girlfriend on the dating application, Tinder.

At the beginning of the clip, the content creator interviewed a man, whom he questioned: “Tell me what is your worst experience using Tinder”.

Therefore, the interviewee replied: “I was talking to a girl for two weeks, she gave me some photos of her, I of myself, I said to meet and we met.”

However, the following surprised everyone: “It was not the same as the one in the photos, It was another girl, I ran out of there, from the place we met, from her house, I ran out of his house“.

The influencer titled the viral video as: “he left her planted in her house”because the boy caused controversy on TikTok, since after meeting the girl he immediately rejected her, since he supposedly did not look like the photos she sent him.

Although it is well known that many use filters when taking pictures, and even when meeting through the Internet, many often send false images, the man’s confession caused controversy among Internet users.

For this reason, in the comment box, netizens pointed out: “But did he or she run away?”, “If I had been the girl, I would have run away too”, “what shocks me is that he sent her a photo and even she will remain”.