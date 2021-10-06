Like DC Comics and Marvel, the universe of My hero academia he has built a society that revolves around people with superpowers. These kinds of stories hardly get involved with political issues, and it’s easy to understand why, however, My hero academia He has finally decided to change this as one of the biggest unknowns in anime has already been resolved in the most recent chapter of the series.

Every nation in the universe of MHA has its own set of heroes and villains, so it is possible that some hero of Japan I ended up fighting in North American territory, or vice versa, if the situation warrants it. The point here is that things are not as simple as they seem. In the last chapter, we see several anonymous leaders of the United Nations discuss about superheroes, and one of them mentions the following:

“The strength of our heroes is directly linked to domestic power. When they go abroad, our nation is less likely to stop any type of attack, and the balance of the world is at risk. “

Basically, it all comes down to no country wanting to be left defenseless against possible enemy attack, so they prefer to keep their heroes close. The hierarchy of power may not be as complex as you expected, but there are definitely repercussions when heroes leave their home country.

Via: ComicBook