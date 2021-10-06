The coalition had announced 4 minor injuries, and glass shattering of some facades of Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, after intercepting a booby-trapped Houthi march targeting the airport..

According to the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel, the navigation movement temporarily stopped at Abha airport, then returned to normal, noting that the movement in the vicinity of the airport is normal.

The coalition had announced the interception of a Houthi booby-trapped march that tried to carry out an attack on Abha Airport, adding that the fragments of the interception of the attack were scattered and fell in the vicinity of Abha internal airport..

He pointed out that the Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha Airport as a civilian airport constitutes a war crime, adding that the coalition forces are taking operational measures to neutralize the sources of threat used in the airport attack attempt.