The second generation of MG ZS Hybrid+ hits the road. The renewed compact SUV of the British brand has been unveiled in Great Britain but in the coming weeks the version that will be sold on the European market should also be unveiled. According to the first information released by the Anglo-Chinese brand, the new ZS Hybrid+ will be sold with a starting price of 21,995 pounds, approximately 26,000 according to the current exchange rate.

What’s new in the MG ZS Hybrid+

As anticipated in recent days, there are no major changes in terms of style even if the headlights are sharper and small design updates that make it more mature. In the passenger compartment, the layout of the latest models stands out, with the double screen, one for the 7” digital dashboard and one for the 12.3” infotainment system. The ADAS equipment is extensive, with safety and driving assistance systems that include rear parking camera, perimeter sensors and the MG Pilot package.

The engine

Under the skin of the new MG ZS there will therefore be a full hybrid powertrain with a total output of 194 hp, the result of the combination of a 1.5 petrol engine with 102 hp, a 136 hp electric motor, a generator and a 1.83 kWh battery. The electric version will be present in the range and the currently available petrol options will probably also be confirmed, namely the variant with the 1.5 four-cylinder engine with 106 hp and the one with the 1.0 three-cylinder turbo with 111 hp.