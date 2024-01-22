Seat prepares for the revolution. The Spanish car manufacturer has announced for some time that within a few years it will no longer produce cars, but will limit itself to offering mobility services to its customers, leaving the first burden on Cupra alone. Before definitively closing its doors as a car manufacturer, however, Seat is preparing to launch one last model on the market with which it will say goodbye to the company: it should be a Entry-level electric city car related to Volkswagen ID.1.

Technology sharing

“Seat will have a car in five years. We are working hard to have the right entry-level for the Volkswagen Group, and the leader in this sense is Seat in Spain“, commented the head of Seat and Cupra UK, Marcus Gossen. According to the latest rumors relaunched by Autocar, the new electric city car from Seat should be even more economically accessible than the ID.1. “There is no official statement regarding a BEV product for Seat today. But there is always room for dreams – added Gossen – With the ID.1, you can run just one project sharing technology“.

First rumors

At the moment, very few details are known about this future entry-level electric city car from Seat: said del price which should be even lower than that of the ID.1, compared to the latter it should give up screens and displays for infotainment and guarantee shorter driving ranges, again for a price-related issue. When will it be launched on the market? It is not yet clear, at the moment it is only a hypothesis that Seat is taking into consideration but which it has not yet concretely developed.

Seat transformation

“The future of Seat is Cupra – declared Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, speaking about Seat at the last IAA Mobility held in September last year – It is prohibitive for us to invest in both Seat and Cupra as traditional brands. The earning potential for Cupra is ultimately much greater than Seat. Cupra in this sense is destined to take the place of Seat. We considered recovering this brand but in the end we thought we'd bet everything on Cupra“.