Marina Suma: “After Sapore di mare the Vanzinas disappeared with me”

Today, Thursday 29th August, Taste of the sea returns to the cinema in a restored 4K version: for the occasion, Adnkronos interviewed one of the protagonists, the actress Marina Suma, of the successful film by the Vanzina brothers released in 1983.

Precisely on the Vanzinas, the interpreter declares: “I thank the Vanzinas for the role in Taste of the seabut unfortunately I never had the chance to work with them again. I never understood why and I’m very sorry.”

On the film’s return to the cinema, he says that it is “a strong emotion because it marked an era. A period that brings the mind back to adolescence and summer.”

Even today the actress, recently starring in The Island of the Famousreceives many messages from fans of the film: “Many of them are very attached to the final scene in which Jerry Calà’s character and I look at each other. I would say that it contains the essence of the film. In that look there is nostalgia and melancholy for the end of a love, of the summer. And you wonder if those moments will return”.

According to Marina Suma, the film is “always current because summer is a time when a lot of things happen, you have fun” even if “I don’t think kids have fun doing the things they did in the 60s. They’re always with their cell phones in their hands. In some ways, cell phones have ruined everyone a bit, especially the new generations”.

In the past, however, “we were fine, we played music on the beach, we lit bonfires, we played games. Maybe there was more lightheartedness. Today, kids resort to alcohol to have fun.”

And even love has changed according to Marina Suma: “I’ve been saying for years that men don’t court women anymore, everything happens virtually. We don’t make love under the stars anymore, maybe adults do.”

The actress then reveals her dream: “I would like to be directed by Sorrentino or Garrone, but also by young directors because I think they are interesting voices and it is necessary to give them opportunities. I hope that more and more people will return to fill the theaters”.