The second generation of the MG ZS will debut on August 28. The Anglo-Chinese car manufacturer has in fact released a first image of the renewed crossover, with some design updates and above all several upgrades that should concern in particular the engines with the introduction into the range of the hybrid borrowed from the new MG3 Hybrid.

The new hybrid engine

Under the skin of the new MG ZS there could therefore be a full hybrid powertrain with a total output of 194 hp, the result of the combination of a 1.5 petrol engine with 102 hp, a 136 hp electric motor, a generator and a 1.83 kWh battery. The electric version will be present in the range and the currently available petrol options will probably also be confirmed, namely the variant with the 1.5 four-cylinder engine with 106 hp and the one with the 1.0 three-cylinder turbo with 111 hp.

How MG ZS will change

In the first photo released by the Anglo-Chinese brand, you can see the front, with the new grille repositioned on the sides of which stand out the light clusters that should bring a new light signature. There are no details yet on the rear but even in this case we could have some tweaks to the lights and probably also to the bumpers.