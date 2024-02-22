It seems that no one can be happy. Yesterday it was revealed that five classic Rare games had arrived on Nintendo Switch Online, including experiences not previously available elsewhere, such as Battletoads in Battlemaniacs. However, many were not happy due to the lack of seeing Rare Replaysomething that users were waiting for.

Through networks, multiple fans demanded the arrival of Rare Replay to Nintendo Switchclaiming that the five games that have been added to the Big N subscription service do not fully represent the legacy of this beloved studio.

“The Green Man, @XboxP3, really disappointed us! Rare Replay should have been announced on Switch, but instead we settled for cold crumbs! Nintendo fans, true Rare fans, have been asking for this compilation for years! “Microsoft stole Rare from us and now they are laughing at us!”

Microsoft stole Rare from us and now it's laughing at us! pic.twitter.com/yNupmLtR3l — goomba (@king_goomba) February 21, 2024

“So we're getting Rare Replay on Nintendo Switch right??” Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/C5TKZ7GyQS — AS112 (@AS_12239) February 21, 2024

Accessibility Putting rare replay on more systems means more access to more people. It's easily the best value game compilation ever. NSO doesn't cut it, as those games will eventually go away and the online switch will be shut down. Put it on switch, steam and ps5. https://t.co/mbTPtFxV8M — Bring Back Banjo (@BringBackBanjoK) February 21, 2024

Rare Replay at home: pic.twitter.com/pqIHpEM2xt — Zennec “Vriska” Fox 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ZennecFox) February 21, 2024

Let us remember that Rare Replay is a collection of games created by Rare, which came to the Xbox One in 2015, and includes titles such as Conker's Bad Fur Daythe Banjo-Kazooie trilogy, Battletoads from NES, and many more. Some of these, like Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo Tooie, are now available on Nintendo Switch Online. However, it is also true that Battletoads in Battlemaniacs and Killer Instinct for SNES are not available in the package.

Thus, The offer that arrived on Nintendo Switch yesterday has experiences that we cannot find anywhere elseand that includes Rare Replay. Although the possibility that this package will be available on the Big N console in the future is not ruled out, for the moment we have access to multiple Rare titles that are worth it, including the Donkey Kong Country trilogy on SNES. On related topics, more Rare games would come to Switch Online. Likewise, you can learn more about the titles that are already available here.

Rare has a long legacy that is loved by millions of gamers, especially those who grew up during the SNES era. In this way, I understand everyone who wants to see Rare Replay on Switch, but it is also important to consider that this collection is not completely necessary, since some of the most important titles in the package, such as Banjo-Kazooieare now on Switch Online.

