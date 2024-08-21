Olympic Dream: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Canale 5

This evening, Wednesday 21 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, Olympic Dream (original title: 42 segundos) will be broadcast, a Spanish biographical film from 2022 directed by Alex Murrull and Dani de la Orden with Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Cervantes, Tarik Filipovic and Roger Casamajor. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The story of the Spanish national water polo team and how a tough training program allowed them to become one of the best teams in the world, even winning the silver medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Olympic Dream: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Olympic Dream, but what is the full cast of the film on Channel 5? Below is the list of the main actors who took part in the biographical film: Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Cervantes, Tarik Filipovic, Roger Casamajor, Àlex Maruny, Alfons Nieto, Pep Ambròs, Cristian Valencia.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sogno olimpico live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 21 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.