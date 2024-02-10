During the match, Akram Afif scored 3 goals from penalty kicks to be crowned top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals.

After Afif took the first kick after being obstructed by Jordanian player Abdullah Nassib in the first half, and after seeing the ball hit the net, he decided to celebrate this moment with a close-up magic trick.

Afif ran to the camera and took out a card bearing his picture from his sock, shaking it like a magic optical illusion to reveal the letter “S” in English.

But a slow-motion replay soon revealed the trick, as images showed the card folded, which had been flipped over to change the image.