Mexico City.– For the Ministry of Economy (SE), Mexico is a reflection of how, based on the Wellbeing policies implemented by this Government, substantial progress has been made on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set for 2030.

Speaking at the High-Level Political Forum in New York, Raquel Buenrostro, Minister of the Economy, said that with the Government’s humanistic vision, Mexico has reduced the gaps generated by poverty and environmental deterioration.

“We have decided to abandon orthodoxy and old recipes in order to carry out a genuine redistribution of public spending in favour of those who have the least, guided by a simple but compelling principle: for the good of all, the poor first,” he said.

With actions such as universal pensions, increases in the minimum wage, in addition to the commercial moment that the country is experiencing, the official explained that at least 5 million Mexicans have left the condition of extreme poverty and reduced the income gap between those who earn the most and those who earn the least.

“We can be accountable in the most pressing SDG to be met, which is to eradicate poverty. With the delivery of this Fourth Voluntary National Report, Mexico is positioning itself at the forefront of accountability before the international community and incorporating innovative elements in favor of inclusion,” he said.

Since Mexico will have submitted more than 35 local reports on progress towards the SDGs before the end of the year, the official said that the country will position itself as one of the countries that has been most accountable through this mechanism at a global level.