Mexico City.- The issue of the overrepresentation of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies confronted the opposition benches with those of Morena and its allies during the work of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union.

“Stop it,” declared PT deputy Benjamín Robles Montoya from the podium, for whom “the opposition is very scared of democracy.”

From the perspective of the Oaxacan legislator, they are “very concerned” about the issue of overrepresentation, even though, he recalled, the PRI and PAN drew up the rules that would now allow Morena to have more seats.

“Now they come to complain, now they don’t like it and they even dare to say that it is arbitrary, that it is an aberration,” the deputy insisted. “But I remind them that it will be done, it will be done simply and plainly with the law in hand.”

“I know it hurts, so rub yourselves, it’s the only thing you have left,” he concluded.

For the PAN, Kenia López Rabadán reproached the PT member for having suggested that the opposition “give it a rest,” since, she alleged, Morena does not have “two thirds to destroy the Judicial Branch (to push through its reform) and they need to steal 80 votes on the table to have more deputies than the people gave them.”

“They want to abuse their power by saying from the National Palace, as the Secretary of the Interior did today in the old style of Manuel Bartlett, that they want to force them to have more votes than those that the people of Mexico gave them. They obtained 54 percent of the votes, not two thirds,” he accused.

The PAN vice-coordinator said that Morena intended to “crush the opposition” without having the necessary two-thirds of the vote.

“They want to give seats to their allies,” he added.

“So that they continue to be patted on the back,” Benjamin Robles countered, “I’m even going to recommend some ointment to those who are very hurt by what the people have done: putting them in the dustbin of history. And it hurts them a lot, because the people have already decided.”

After suggesting that the opposition consult a psychiatrist, Morena deputy María Guadalupe Chavira assured that her party will have a qualified majority, “without tricks or traps.”

For the PAN, deputy Noemí Berenice Luna Ayala considered that it would be unheard of that “with 54 percent of the vote they could have 74 percent of the seats in the chambers.”

“It is unheard of that the Green Ecologist Party, with half the votes obtained by the PAN, claims to have twice as many deputies,” he said.

PRI member Beatriz Paredes Rangel left a question hanging: “Is this about repeating the excessive errors of the previous regime?”