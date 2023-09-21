A collection of 1,294 pre-Columbian archaeological pieces from various pre-Columbian Mexican cultures will be repatriated from California (USA) to Mexico, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported this Tuesday.

Among the archaeological pieces, which correspond to the period before the arrival of Europeans to America, There are objects for common and ceremonial use, figurines, vessels, necklaces, bracelets, ceramic and copper bells.as stated by the Mexican Foreign Ministry in a statement.

There are also remains of burials, wind musical instruments, different work tools, objects used in the making of clothing, arrowheads, among others.

The repatriation was announced this Tuesday, but it was formalized on September 15 at the facilities of the San Bernardino County Museum (MCSB), within the framework of cooperation and friendship between Mexico and the United States, especially California, and in outstanding collaboration with the County of San Bernardino .

“The delivery is located within the policies, mission and ethics of the MCSB (…) in accordance with the national guidelines for the recovery of cultural heritage assets“, indicated the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The SRE explained that The archaeological pieces were received by the Mexican consul, Itzel de León Villard, who recognized the county and museum authorities.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry specified that this It is the result of coordinated work between the SRE, the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the MCSB.

“With actions like this, the efforts made to the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property and for the repatriation of pieces that are national heritage and that are found illegally abroad,” concluded the authorities of the Mexican Government.

During the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, The Government of Mexico has recovered more than 11,500 pieces from abroad that it considers national heritagesince the president has prioritized this action since he took office in December 2018.

EFE

