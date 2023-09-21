ResearchThe number of complaints about inappropriate behavior in the workplace has increased in ten percent of Dutch companies and organizations, according to a large survey among HR professionals on Thursday. The Metoo movement has raised awareness among them about abuses.

This emerged from the annual HR trend survey by Berenschot, Performa and AFAS Software among more than two thousand professionals. Due to the increased attention for transgressive behavior, many of them have noticed that one or more things are not quite right within their own organization, they indicate.

Hans van der Spek, manager of the People & Organization knowledge center at Berenschot, says: “It could well be that people feel more comfortable reporting. They are no longer alone.”

More critical than before

According to him, all the attention means that more people within organizations are also asking themselves: 'What about us?' Van der Spek: "You also notice that people in and around an organization are more critical than before. In the past, they may have shrugged their shoulders at certain incidents. That is certainly different now, but a safe working environment is not yet the new normal."

Transgressive behavior is a broad concept. This concerns complaints about sexual harassment, humiliation, racism, exploitation and bullying in the workplace. Mariëtte Hamer, government commissioner for sexual misconduct and sexual violence: “I recognize the trend of increasing reports within organizations and find it positive that more organizations appear to be working on tackling unacceptable behavior.

At the same time, she thinks that the scale of the problem is often underestimated and many organizations are also looking for the right approach. Hamer: “That is why I argue that organizations are supported with information and advice in their approach to (sexual) inappropriate behavior in the workplace.”

Working on a safe environment

"The figures show that almost 70 percent of organizations are taking initiatives to work on a safe environment," says Van der Spek. "Consider research among employees, engaging in discussions, better communication and exemplary behavior from managers. The use of confidential counselors is often mentioned. That is a positive development."

Nevertheless, an average of 22 percent of organizations are still not actively working on creating an open and safe (working) environment, according to the HR professionals. And almost a quarter of respondents notice that the need for confidential counselors has increased.

AFAS HR director Britt Breure calls on her colleagues to actively think about their own role and how they can contribute to a safer environment. “We now have an increasingly better understanding of the elements that play a role in a socially safe working environment. This is mainly about inclusivity, appreciation, collaboration and feedback and leadership.”



