Meta AI has quickly become the most adopted model, with more than 650 million downloads of Llama and its derivatives, the double than they achieved three months ago. To put it in perspective, Llama models have been downloaded, on average, one million times a day since their first launch in February 2023, the company announced this Friday.

Llama has established itself as a phenomenon in 2024, with great interest from developers around the world and an accelerated pace of adoption with the launch of its collection of Llama 3 models.

“Llama license approvals have been more than doubled in the last six monthswith notable growth in emerging markets and a significant increase in downloads in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe,” said Meta.

Meta has not revealed the cost of Llama 3.1 development, but Mark Zuckerberg recently told investors that your company is spending billions on AI development. Meta claims that Llama 3.1 is as smart and useful as the best commercial offerings from companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. In certain parameters that measure the progress of AI, Meta assures that the model is the most intelligent on Earth.

“Meeting the growing demand for Llama would not be possible without the list of partners we have across the hardware and software ecosystem, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), AMD, Microsoft Azure, Databricks, Dell, Google Cloud, Groq, NVIDIA , IBM watsonx, Oracle Cloud, ScaleAI, Snowflake, and more. This growing set of partners represents the best of the AI ​​technology ecosystem and ensures that Llama is optimized to run in virtually any environment and in any form, including devices and premises, as well as managed services APIs from our partners in the cloud,” the company said in a statement.

According to Meta projections for 2025, AI will increasingly move away from text and become voice-based as speech models become more natural, conversational and, most importantly, useful.

“Last fall we introduced voice for Meta AI in our apps, and we have significant plans to advance these capabilities in the first half of next year to provide our AI products with more utility and capability for consumers across our apps and devices,” Zuckerberg’s company said.

In October they announced Meta Movie Genits research model for video generation and editing with AI. “We see incredible new possibilities to bring these experiences to our applications, lowering the barrier of accessibility and raising the ceiling of what is possible to create and edit with AI video,” they explained.

The adoption of Llama by companies and governments

Meta AI has released new features that make building on Llama a more standardized experience. This year, they developed Flame Stackan interface to canonical toolchain components, allowing you to customize Llama models and create agent applications.

They have worked with IBM to offer Llama as part of your watsonx.AI model cataloga next-generation enterprise studio for AI creators around the world to train, validate, tune, and deploy AI models. This partnership with IBM means Llama is already being used by local governments, major telecommunications companies and even a professional soccer team to help identify potential new hires.

block is integrating Llama into Cash App’s customer support systems. Because Llama is open source. Also, Accenture turned to Llama in 2024 when it received a request from a major intergovernmental body to create a chatbot which would be the organization’s first large-scale, publicly accessible application of generative AI.

Developed with Llama 3.1, the chatbot runs on AWS and uses various tools and services during customization and inference to ensure its scalability and robustness.