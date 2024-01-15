Toyota think positively about 2024 and raise your ambitions. The Japanese giant plans to produce up to 10.3 million vehicles globally throughout the current year, thus renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year. This was reported by the local newspaper Nikkei, claiming that the excellent market performance achieved by hybrid vehicles is driving this increase in the company's ambitions.

Focus on Japan

Obviously this is certainly not the only reason: Toyota is also finding that the shortage of some fundamental components, semiconductors above all, is increasing attenuating and not a little on a global level. About a third of the vehicles that the Japanese giant estimates it will build, 3.4 million to be precise, will be built in the homeland, while the remaining 6.9 million will do so in the company's factories abroad. Electrification chapter: Toyota has set electric vehicle production levels at around 250,000 units in 2024 and 600,000 in 2025. The numbers, Nikkei reports, also include the Lexus brand.