Artificial intelligence is present everywhere: in the streaming in music, in social networks, in video games, in web searches and in almost all technological fields. Whenever a new phone or computer is released, the first thing that is invariably mentioned is the amount of AI it incorporates.

AI has also reached mobile photography. It started with intelligent, algorithmic adjustments to the color and brightness of photos. We can now include people in photos who weren’t actually there at the time, or alternatively delete people and objects from a shot. In both the Android and iOS operating systems you can apply automatic algorithms to “highlight” the colors of the photos and add more dynamism to the images. But it doesn’t always have to be that way; You can still find mobile camera apps that escape AI and give you control back. These are two of the best.

Zerocam

Zerocam’s interface couldn’t be simpler. David Nield

Zerocam proudly promotes its ‘anti-AI philosophy’, describing itself as “the easiest way to take photos”with the idea of ​​it being as similar as possible to a point-and-shoot camera. The natural and authentic look is in, the application shoots in RAW format, and artificial overprocessing is ruled out.

There’s not much to say about how to use the app: You frame the shot and press the yellow shutter button; which has a rotating carousel of labels, among them. The only other button on the interface allows you to control the zoom options, which will vary depending on the phone you use. At first, it’s a little disconcerting to have such a simple and minimal interface to work with, but I quickly got used to it. It’s liberating to aim and capture without worrying about anything elseand Zerocam’s social media pages are full of examples of the great photos you can take with this app.

The developers of the app They are in touch with their community and are currently running a “365 Challenge” to encourage users to take one snapshot a day. You can see the prompts if you install the widget of Zerocam on your home screen. And, if you want, you can also launch the app directly from the lock screen. Zerocam is available free for Android and iOS, in some countries it is limited to five photos per day unless you subscribe: costs 2 dollars a month or 13 a year. There is also a monochrome version, but for now only for iOS.

Halide

Halide offers many options from its capture screen. David Nield

Halide is a much more complete phone photography application for professionals and enthusiasts, which means it’s packed with options and settings. It also offers a “Zero Process” mode, which gives you ‘zero-AI’ photos, that is, minimally processed. You can choose this mode when you first install Halide, or switch to it at any time within the app.