Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard highlighted Mexico’s fight against thes “light weapons”, just as it was done with the nuclear ones at the time, this when participating in the meeting of the 55th Anniversary of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean.

During his message, Marcelo Ebrard mentioned that Mexico led a fight against nuclear weapons half a century ago, and is now deploying its diplomacy to end the trafficking of light firearms, responsible for more than half of the homicides in the world.

“Mexico has a commitment that covers other weapons that are called light weapons, or weapons that are not of mass destruction… which are responsible for more than half of all homicides and femicides in the world every year”said the Secretary of Foreign Relations.

He also recalled that just as in the past Mexico led the fight against nuclear weapons in the region, Mexico is now prosecuting its actions against light weapons, this by pointing out that there is a negligent debt against firearms manufacturers in a American court.

“That is the policy that President López Obrador has come to promote, to put on the table in the Security Council, and I am certain that as was achieved in the past, more than half a century ago, in the matter of nuclear weapons , which was seen as something impossible, because now it is proposed that we also do it with respect to other weapons… that are lethal to individuals”, he added.

Also present at the event were the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado Peralta; the secretary general of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Opanal), Flávio Roberto Bonzanini; the executive secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd; the ambassador of Belize in Mexico, Óscar Lorenzo Arnold; and the diplomatic corps of the 33 States Party to the Treaty of Tlatelolco.