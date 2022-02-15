Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament ended where attention-grabbing goals were scored. This time they converted good headers and other spectacular ones.
Here we present you top 10 goals that were seen on the fifth date of Liga MX. Authentic paintings!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In that same match between Santos Laguna and the Americaanother of the eye-catching goals was the one achieved by the Chilean Diego Valdes. The Andean applied the ‘law of the ex’ and scored against his previous team, rising through the air beating the rivals and getting the first goal for the azulcremas.
The Mexican Roberto Meraz he scored one of the best goals of matchday 5 of the competition. The soccer player received a filtered ball as a way, to define technically from the left, thus putting Mazatlan second against Tijuana.
The defender Matheus Doria He is one of the best defenders at the moment. In the game between Santos Laguna and the Eagles of Americagot up which length it is to gain position from the defenders and put in an accurate header, leaving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa standing.
The front Milton Gimenez led the Rayos del Necaxa team to the comeback against Cruz Azul. In addition to cooperating with an assistance, not satisfied, he scored a great header to confuse and provoke the error of Jesús Corona.
the defender Arthur Ortiz He scored a great goal in the victory match of the Pumas against León by 2-1. The defender jumped to beat the defenders and excellently turn his head to make it 2-1 against the Bajío team.
The ‘cocoliso’ Carlos Gonzalez He entered as a shock in the 3-1 victory of Tigres against Chivas. The player immediately adapted to the needs of the match and put the last nail in the coffin for the rojiblancos, receiving correctly and finishing off with his left foot.
This goal was one of the best for all the collective play that was made. The triangulation with short and quick passes ended up being the key for the Brazilian’s goal Rogerio de Oliveirawho with an internal part shot to put the ball on the left side of the emerald gate.
In the last game of the day between Pachuca and Querétaro, the player Luis Chavez got a real beauty goal. At minute 40 of the game, he scored a free kick in favor of La Bella Airosa. The midfielder hit the ball with force and placement, to beat goalkeeper Washington Aguerre.
Once again, the French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac became the leader of tigers to guide them to another triumph, this time against Chivas.
The ‘Big Mac’ achieved a portentous goal by remaining alone inside the area, taking advantage of rival errors and throwing a showy scissors.
Without a doubt, the best goal of matchday 5 that concluded was the one sent by the player William Martinez.
At minute 95 ‘he appeared to tie the score with a well-crafted Chilean to beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, blowing up the Cuauhtémoc and tying the score 1-1. Great goal!
#goals #Day #Clausura
Leave a Reply