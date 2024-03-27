The National Forestry Commission of Mexico reported this March 27 that the country is experiencing a series of forest fires throughout the entire territory and 19 of its 32 states have been affected by the fire. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not rule out that the accidents have been provoked.

Authorities identified almost a hundred active forest fires in Mexico, the highest number so far this year, and affecting 19 states, according to the National Forestry Commission (Conafor).

In recent days, Veracruz, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Michoacán and the State of Mexico have faced intense fires within their forested areas, causing an ecological disaster of great magnitude, in addition to strong effects on the health of the residents surrounding the burned areas. .

In its report on March 27, Conafor detailed that there are about 7,137 hectares affected by the fires and 29 protected natural areas damaged.

The Government of Mexico City has already deployed around 6,000 people to combat the ravages of the intense forest fire season. Members of the National Defense, Navy and Civil Protection participate in the operation, in addition to agents who respond to Conafor guidelines.

López Obrador targets real estate companies

The Mexican president announced this Wednesday the death of four people in the forest fires, all of them part of the emergency teams trying to quell the flames within the affected forests.

Furthermore, he stressed that his Administration has already initiated investigations to find the exact origin of the conflagrations, either due to “the drought situation and those who are not careful” or due to business groups that may have interests in desertifying forested areas in different points. from the country.

“A reason that I do not rule out, that of the companies that divide up, that are dedicated to making housing,” mentioned López Obrador, calling on citizens to maintain their precautions when visiting the forests or carrying out their routine actions in the nearby regions.

With EFE and local media