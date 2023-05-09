Solemn events dedicated to Victory Day are held on May 9 in the Irkutsk region and the Republic of Buryatia. At the disposal of “Izvestia” appeared footage from the parade in Ulan-Ude.

The personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation marched through the square of the Soviets. There was also a demonstration of modern military special equipment – armored vehicles, anti-tank systems, etc.

In Irkutsk, Mayor Ruslan Bolotov congratulated local residents. He stated that he was proud of the valiant generation of victors who repelled the blow of the enemy, and urged to keep the memory of the Siberians who, together with their comrades, reached Kiev and Smolensk, and also participated in the battles for Leningrad and Moscow.

In addition, Bolotov paid tribute to modern heroes.

“Today, our fighters are again at the forefront defending the independence of our homeland. Today we must be strong and united,” he said.

Earlier that day, the Victory Parade took place in the Far East region. The celebration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk began at 10:00 local time (02:00 Moscow time). Despite the cloudy weather, people gathered on the main square of the city to pay tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

In Vladivostok, the parade started an hour later. The Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako wrote about this in his Telegram channel, congratulating the residents of the city on the holiday.

One of the first to start celebrating the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. At 10:00 local time (01:00 Moscow time), the parade was received by the commander of the Russian Armed Forces in the northeast, Vice Admiral Alexander Yuldashev.

On the eve it became known that President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Prior to that, on April 25, Izvestia published a program of events in Moscow on Victory Day. The main event will be the Victory Parade, which will be held in the morning on Red Square. The video broadcast will be available on the Izvestia website.

All news related to the celebration of May 9, the program of events, are published on the Izvestia website in the Victory Day section.