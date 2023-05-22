If the Toyota Supra is a Z4 with a fixed roof, then a Z4 with a fixed roof is a Supra, right? Well no. This BMW Concept Touring Coupe will not be confused with a Toyota. It was unveiled last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. And there is a small chance that this modern ‘clown shoe’ will actually go into production.

The American Autoblog spoke to Adrian van Hooydonk, the head of design at BMW. He says that there are no concrete plans to take the car into production, but if there is enough interest, they will consider it. “It could be a very low volume version, like 50 cars or something,” he says. He does not reveal what a rare Z4 Coupé should cost.

‘We will take it into production if there is enough interest’, is the standard baked PR talk that has been heard a hundred times (without imitation), but we dare to give BMW the benefit of the doubt. Because they recently came up with another limited edition: the BMW 3.0 CSL. Moreover, special projects can be very lucrative, just ask Ferrari.

They know how to do it

Opposite Engine1 says Hooydonk that it takes some effort to produce a car in a limited edition. That is not possible with such a small number in the existing factories, so BMW would have to call in another company. They have also done the same for the 3.0 CSL and so the brand now knows how to do it, says the designer.

A little more about the BMW Touring Coupe

The BMW Touring Coupe is a Z4 for vain people who don’t like their hair to be tousled by the wind. And it is the car for ‘spontaneous trips’, says BMW. The hatchback with strange proportions has no rear seat, and therefore enough space in the back for the overnight bags. The engine is the well-known 3.0-liter six-in-line and the power all goes to the rear.

In addition to the fixed roof, BMW mounts Alpina-like rims and the brand plays with the use of color. The new grille has the color ‘silver bronze’, just like the window frames. The interior is almost the same as the normal Z4. All things that can easily be realized for a possible production model. Or should BMW better develop a special hardtop for the convertible?