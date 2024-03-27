Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 21:49

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to comment within five days on the trip of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Hungarian embassy, ​​after the retention of their passports in the scam investigation.

Any decision in the case, such as the imposition of additional precautionary measures, will only be taken after the PGR's opinion.

The former president's defense said earlier, in a statement to the STF, that the visit was a “political agenda” and that there was no reason for Bolsonaro to organize an escape because, at that point, his preventive detention was “unlikely”. The lawyers argued that, if he had ordered Bolsonaro to be arrested, Minister Alexandre de Moraes would not have ordered his passports to be collected.

Bolsonaro's visit to the Hungarian Embassy was revealed by the American newspaper The New York Timeswhich raised the suspicions of the Federal Police.

The PF decided to investigate whether the former president tried to organize a diplomatic maneuver to avoid being arrested in the investigation investigating the coup attempt. Federal police officers want to know, for example, whether the visit to the embassy is related to any request for political asylum, which the defense denies.

Experts consulted by Estadão assess that the former president could be arrested preventively in the investigation if it is proven that he tried to anticipate a possible arrest warrant, which could constitute an attempt to prevent the application of criminal law.

Embassies have the status of diplomatic territory, which means that any judicial decision, including from the STF, requires authorization from the country they represent to be carried out within the limits of the building.